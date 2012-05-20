S.Korea's Sungdong Shipbuilding wins $556 mln orders

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s medium-sized shipbuilder Sungdong Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Sunday it has won 650 billion won ($556 million) worth of orders for 10 livestock carriers from Pembangunan Buku Hijau Holdings Sdn Bhd, a Kuala Lumpur-based poultry meat processor and supplier.

Under the contract, Sungdong will begin to deliver two different types of livestock carriers from next year, according to a statement from the unlisted company.

The contract includes an option for another 10 similar carriers. It is the first time a South Korean shipbuilder has been chosen to build such types of vessels, the statement said.