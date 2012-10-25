S.Korean regulators say may limit stock short sales

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean financial regulators said on Thursday they were considering limiting short sale on individual stocks, as rising short positions threaten to increase market volatility.

Total balance of short sale on Korean stocks rose to 5.6 trillion won ($5.1 billion), mainly led by foreign investors, since the stock market turned bearish in September, the Financial Services Commission said in a statement.

Exporters and companies with deteriorating earnings were mainly targeted by short sellers, the FSC said. ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ron Popeski)