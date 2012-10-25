FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean regulators say may limit stock short sales
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korean regulators say may limit stock short sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean financial regulators said on Thursday they were considering limiting short sale on individual stocks, as rising short positions threaten to increase market volatility.

Total balance of short sale on Korean stocks rose to 5.6 trillion won ($5.1 billion), mainly led by foreign investors, since the stock market turned bearish in September, the Financial Services Commission said in a statement.

Exporters and companies with deteriorating earnings were mainly targeted by short sellers, the FSC said. ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.