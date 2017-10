SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased 25,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) soybeans from Archer Daniels Midland Company for arrival on March 31, 2013 via tender on April 9, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said Tuesday.

The agency purchased the soybeans at $176.12 per tonne on a cost and freight basis over Chicago Board of Trade futures prices, it said on the website (www.at.or.kr). The delivery is to be made to the port of Incheon.