Seoul shares seen taking a breather after rally; Fed eyed

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks are expected to kick off this week on a cautious note following sharp gains on Friday, with eyes on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting on Thursday.

A disappointing jobs report from the United States fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next this, but investors could be in a holding pattern until then.

“Additional momentum is weak after shares rose sharply on Friday. Investors will take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the Fed’s meeting,” Kim Hyong-ryoul, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, said.

Seoul shares powered to their largest daily gain in six weeks on Friday, sparked by the European Central Bank’s long-awaited announcement of an “unlimited” bond-buying plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

This helped Seoul stocks post their biggest weekly gain in more than three months.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 48.3 points at 1,929.58, its highest level for more than a week, and breaking two weeks of losses on a weekly basis. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:01 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,437.92 0.4% 5.800 USD/JPY 78.23 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.668 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,735.30 -0.03% -0.590 US CRUDE $96.29 -0.13% -0.130 DOW JONES 13306.64 0.11% 14.64 ASIA ADRS 118.77 1.57% 1.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St withstands jobs disappointment;focus on Fed >Prices gain as jobs data increases QE3 hopes >Dollar slides as U.S. jobs data flags more easing >Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, SK HYNIX

Shares in chipmakers may be under pressure after Intel Corp cut its third-quarter revenue estimate more than expected on Friday due to a decline in demand for its chips as businesses buy fewer personal computers.