Seoul shares seen up; Samsung eyed after iPhone 5 event

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks are expected to extend gains on Thursday after Germany's top court approved the new euro zone rescue fund and as hopes mount for possible monetary stimulus by central banks in South Korea and the United States. Samsung Electronics will be in focus after rival Apple Inc unveiled its new iPhone with a bigger screen and faster wireless technology, but failed to offer major surprises. Apple's parts suppliers including LG Display will be also eyed. "Expectations of monetary easing in the United States and South Korea will have a positive impact on shares today," said Park Ok-hee, an analyst at IBK Investment & Securities. "Options expiries today will have a limited impact on shares," Park said. The U.S. Federal Reserve, which concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday, is expected to launch another round of bond buying, but some analysts warned of potential disappointment. There is also a Bank of Korea policy rate decision on Thursday morning, when the South Korean central bank is widely expected to cut rates for a second time this year to prop up Asia's fourth-biggest economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.6 percent at 1,950.03 points on Wednesday, its best close since Aug.16 and ending two days of losses. Samsung Electronics shares jumped 3 percent, shrugging off concerns about rising competition from Apple. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:54 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,436.56 0.21% 3.000 USD/JPY 77.85 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.758 -- 0.057 SPOT GOLD $1,730.14 -0.05% -0.860 US CRUDE $96.92 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 13333.35 0.07% 9.99 ASIA ADRS 120.23 0.87% 1.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat as Fed wait nears an end >Bonds fall on German court ruling, 10-year sale >Euro rises to 4-month high vs dollar >Brent up on German ruling, but EIA data curbs rise (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edmund Klamann)