Seoul shares are seen down, dogged by growth concerns

SEOUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks are expected to extend losses on Tuesday, taking a cue from Wall Street, as investors brace themselves for disappointing corporate earnings and a slowing world economy. "Economic uncertainty is growing and the market lacks momentum after Samsung Electronics announced earnings estimates (on Friday)," said Jeff Kim, an analyst Kyobo Securities. U.S. shares were pressured on Monday by a weak corporate earnings outlook as the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for the East Asia and Pacific region, and warned that the slowdown in China could worsen and last longer than many analysts expect. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.7 percent lower at 1,981.89 points on Monday, closing below the 2,000 point mark for the eighth straight session. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:58 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,455.88 -0.35% -5.050 USD/JPY 78.29 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.743 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,775.49 0.07% 1.200 US CRUDE $89.33 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13583.65 -0.19% -26.50 ASIA ADRS 119.73 -0.76% -0.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St drops as investors wary of weak earnings >Prices fall as jobless rate improves,new supply due >Euro falls from 2-week highs vs dollar >Oil dips on growth worry;Middle East fears support (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)