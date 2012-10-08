FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares are seen down, dogged by growth concerns
October 8, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares are seen down, dogged by growth concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks are expected to
extend losses on Tuesday, taking a cue from Wall Street, as
investors brace themselves for disappointing corporate earnings
and a slowing world economy.
    "Economic uncertainty is growing and the market lacks
momentum after Samsung Electronics announced earnings estimates
(on Friday)," said Jeff Kim, an analyst Kyobo Securities.
    U.S. shares were pressured on Monday by a weak corporate
earnings outlook as the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for
the East Asia and Pacific region, and warned that the slowdown
in China could worsen and last longer than many analysts expect.
 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.7 percent lower at 1,981.89 points on Monday, closing below
the 2,000 point mark for the eighth straight session.
 
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:58 GMT---------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,455.88    -0.35%    -5.050    
USD/JPY                  78.29    -0.04%    -0.030    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.743      --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,775.49     0.07%     1.200    
US CRUDE                $89.33     0.00%     0.000    
DOW JONES             13583.65    -0.19%    -26.50    
ASIA ADRS              119.73    -0.76%     -0.92    
-------------------------------------------------------------
 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

