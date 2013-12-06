FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biden says U.S. does not recognize China's air defence zone
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 6, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Biden says U.S. does not recognize China's air defence zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that Washington does not accept China’s new air defence zone over disputed islands in the East China Sea.

“I was absolutely clear on behalf of my president: We do not recognize the zone. It will have no effect on American operations. None. Zero,” Biden said in a speech in Seoul, referring to discussions he held in Beijing earlier in the week.

Biden, on an Asia trip that has also taken him to Tokyo, said North Korea would never achieve prosperity as long as it pursues nuclear arms. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.