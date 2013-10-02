FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea, U.S. sign new strategy to deter N.Korea nuclear threat
October 2, 2013

S.Korea, U.S. sign new strategy to deter N.Korea nuclear threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea signed a new strategy to deter North Korea’s possible use of nuclear arms and other weapons of mass destruction to enhance response effectiveness amid growing threats from Pyongyang, their defence chiefs said on Wednesday.

The defence ministers also agreed to review the timing of the transfer of war-time command control of their combined forces on the Korean peninsula from the U.S. military to South Korea, a joint statement issued after their meeting said.

The transfer is scheduled to take place in December 2015.

