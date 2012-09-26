FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea to pick advisors for up to $1.46 bln Korea Life stake
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea to pick advisors for up to $1.46 bln Korea Life stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean government plans to begin choosing advisors in October to review selling a stake of up to 1.63 trillion won ($1.46 billion) in Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

The advising bank or banks will review the sale of at least some of the entire 24.75 percent government stake in Korea Life held by the state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp, the source said.

The stake had a total market value of 1.63 trillion won as of Wednesday’s closing price.

$1 = 1119.3750 Korean won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Chang-ho Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.