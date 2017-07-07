SEOUL, July 7 South Korean police said on Friday
it raided the headquarters of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
as part of an investigation into embezzlement and
breach of trust.
A police official said it was a probe into allegations that
company funds were used to pay for construction work at the home
of Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho. But he added that the
investigation has not yet determined who the suspects were.
A Korean Air spokesman declined to comment. The firm's
shares extended losses on the news to be down 3 percent as of
0524 GMT.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)