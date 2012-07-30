FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korean Air says considers bid for 1.2 trillion won KAI sale
July 30, 2012

Korean Air says considers bid for 1.2 trillion won KAI sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co said in a regulatory filing on Monday it was considering bidding for an estimated 1.2 trillion Korean won ($1.05 billion) stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI).

Korea Aerospace’s largest shareholder, Korea Finance Corp, said on Monday it will release on Tuesday a public sales notice for a combined 42 percent stake in South Korea’s sole aircraft maker with an eye to selling the stake by the end of the year.

Credit Suisse and Korea Development Bank are the lead managers for the sale. ($1 = 1138.2750 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
