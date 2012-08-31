FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Korean Air submits sole initial bid for $1.1 billion KAI stake
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 31, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Korean Air submits sole initial bid for $1.1 billion KAI stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co was the sole preliminary bidder for an estimated 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion) stake in aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries, KAI’s largest shareholder Korea Finance Corp said Friday.

Such an outcome was widely expected, and analysts have said it could nudge shareholders closer to considering a direct stock purchase agreement with Korean Air if no other bidders step forward, or halt the sale altogether.

Shareholders plan to meet to decide whether to hold another round of bidding, Korea Finance Corp said in a statement.

State-run Korea Finance Corp and other shareholders put a 41.75 percent stake in KAI up for sale earlier this year, including management control.

$1 = 1130.4000 Korean won Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.