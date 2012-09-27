FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Heavy, Korean Air bid for $1.1 billion KAI stake
September 27, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Hyundai Heavy, Korean Air bid for $1.1 billion KAI stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Air Lines have submitted preliminary bids for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) worth an estimated 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion), KAI’s largest shareholder said Thursday.

KAI’s shareholders are expected to deem the bids valid after next week’s local holidays, and the two companies are expected to conduct due diligence for a month until mid-November before submitting binding bids, an official at shareholder Korea Finance Corp.

At least two bidders are required in government-held stake auctions. Korean Air had been the sole bidder during the first round of preliminary bids in August.

State-run Korea Finance Corp and other shareholders put the 41.75 percent stake in South Korea’s sole aircraft maker up for sale earlier this year.

$1 = 1130.4000 Korean won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
