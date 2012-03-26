FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Korea National Oil Corp sells $1 bln in notes
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 6 years

New Issue- Korea National Oil Corp sells $1 bln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Korea National Oil Corporation
 on Monday sold $1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP
Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Korea Development Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: KOREA NATIONAL OIL CORPORATION	
	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 3.125 PCT   MATURITY    04/03/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.706   FIRST PAY   10/03/2012 	
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 3.189 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/03/2012  	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 210 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

