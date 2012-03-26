New Issue- Korea National Oil Corp sells $1 bln in notes

March 26 (Reuters) - Korea National Oil Corporation on Monday sold $1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Korea Development Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KOREA NATIONAL OIL CORPORATION AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 04/03/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.706 FIRST PAY 10/03/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.189 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/03/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 210 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A