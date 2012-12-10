FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Curanum says supports Korian bid in principle
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 10, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Curanum says supports Korian bid in principle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - German care home Curanum AG said on Monday it would support in principle the takeover offer from French peer Korian.

“Such a transaction would basically make sense from a strategic perspective for both its employees and the company since both groups’ activities and their respective regional coverage would complement each other beneficially,” the company said on Monday, adding that both companies had previously been in confidential discussions.

Curanum would review the offer document, which is to be submitted within the next four weeks, before issuing a detailed opinion, it added.

Korian said earlier on Monday it plans to make a takeover offer of 2.50 euros per share for Curanum, as it seeks to expand in the largest European market for retirement homes. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.