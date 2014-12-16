BRIEF-Korian Medica finalizes 358.5 mln euros private placement

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Korian Medica SA :

* Finalizes issuance of a Schuldschein (German law private placement) of 358.5 million euros

* Schuldschein initially planned at 125 million euros increased to 358.5 million euros following high level of demand

* Maturities of private placement are 5, 6 and 7 years, resulting in an average maturity of 6.1 years

* Different tranches of Schuldschein issuance have fixed rate and floating rate mix

* Tranches have been subscribed by various European and Asian institutional investors Source text: reut.rs/1xnEzf8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)