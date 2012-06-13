FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Korn/Ferry 4th-qtr earnings fall
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 9:22 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Korn/Ferry 4th-qtr earnings fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Executive search company Korn/Ferry International Inc reported a lower quarterly profit as expenses rose, and forecast first-quarter earnings below analysts’ expectations.

Korn/Ferry said it expects earnings between 14 cents and 22 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 30 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter earnings fell to $12 million, or 25 cents per share, from $20.4 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share.

Total revenue rose slightly to $207.6 million, from $205.8 million. Total operating expenses rose 7 percent to $192.2 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 27 cents per share, before items, on revenue of $192 million.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company were down nearly 2 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $13.16 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

