Oct 20 (Reuters) - Korporacja Gospodarcza Efekt SA :

* Says Roman Niestroj resigns from chairman of the supervisory board post, effective on date of soonest Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, but no latter than on Nov. 30, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)