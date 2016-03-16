FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kosmos makes Mauritania gas find, to pursue LNG project
March 16, 2016

Kosmos makes Mauritania gas find, to pursue LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, March 16 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy said on Wednesday it had made a fourth significant gas find in an offshore structure spanning Mauritania and Senegal and will seek to commercialise the resources by developing a “world scale” LNG project.

“Our Ahmeyim-2 appraisal well offshore Mauritania discovered a significant amount of gas and builds on our previous success in the basin, proving there’s sufficient resource for a world-scale LNG development,” said Thomas Golembeski, vice president of corporate communications. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)

