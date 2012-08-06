FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kosmos Energy loss smaller than expected
August 6, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Kosmos Energy loss smaller than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 loss $0.07/shr vs est loss $0.09/shr

* Q2 rev down 11 pct at $112.7 mln

* Cuts 2012 capex to $500 mln from $600 mln

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Kosmos Energy Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on lower exploration costs.

The exploration expenses fell 80 percent to $16.9 million.

The net loss was $24.8 million, or 7 cents per share. The company’s pro-forma net loss was $9.09 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $112.7 million.

Analysts had expected a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $110.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reduced its capital expenditure budget for 2012 to $500 million from $600 million as it does not plan to spend more on drilling at the Jubilee field in Ghana following the success so far.

Shares of the company closed a $9.40 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

