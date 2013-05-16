FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kosovo reshuffles its economy and finance ministries
May 16, 2013 / 6:47 PM / 4 years ago

Kosovo reshuffles its economy and finance ministries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRISTINA, May 16 (Reuters) - Kosovo reshuffled two ministries two months after the finance minister was appointed as the central bank governor, prime minister’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

Current economy minister Besim Beqaj will lead the finance ministry and Fadil Ismajli, who is serving as managing director at the Energy Transmission Operator (KOSTT), will join the cabinet for the first time to serve as economy minister.

Five years after it declared independence Kosovo still remains one of the poorest countries in Europe and its economy is dependent mainly on remittances and foreign aid.

Corruption, political interference and instability have stifled Kosovo’s efforts to attract foreign investors and expand its small economy. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Ron Askew)

