Kosovo's head of privatisation dies from stab wounds

PRISTINA, June 14 (Reuters) - The head of Kosovo’s state privatisation agency died a few hours after an unknown attacker stabbed him in his private office on Thursday, police said without giving any information about a possible motive.

Dino Asanaj was at the helm of the Privatisation Agency of Kosovo, in charge of selling state-owned companies. He was also a successful businessman who built a new residential development of more than 100 luxury houses in the suburbs of the capital Pristina during his tenure at the agency.

Police said Asanaj, a Kosovo Albanian, was stabbed in his private office at his Pristina development, called the International Village.

“The patient lost a lot of blood before he was brought to the hospital as a result of injuries to the throat and the left side of his chest,” surgeon Mehmet Maxhuni told local media.

Kosovo’s government condemned the murder as an attack against Asanaj, Kosovo society and state institutions.

Endemic corruption, deep-rooted organised crime and bouts of tension between the Albanian majority and Serb minority have kept foreign investors away.

The former Serbian province, which declared independence in 2008, is dependent on foreign aid and remittances from Kosovo Albanians working abroad.

The official unemployment rate stands at over 40 percent. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Sophie Hares)