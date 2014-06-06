FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion hits Kosovo coal-fired power plant, injuries reported
June 6, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Explosion hits Kosovo coal-fired power plant, injuries reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRISTINA, June 6 (Reuters) - A loud explosion hit a coal-fired power plant just outside the Kosovan capital Pristina on Friday and police said some people were injured, possibly killed.

The blast at the Kosovo A plant was heard in the capital some 10 km (6 miles) away. Confirming the explosion, a police spokesman said: “According to preliminary information, there are injured people, but there may also be dead. This has to be confirmed.” (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Matt Robinson, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

