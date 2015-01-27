Police and protesters in fierce Kosovo clashes

PRISTINA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Riot police and protesters fought running battles in the Kosovo capital Pristina on Tuesday in the worst unrest since the former Serbian province seceded from Serbia in 2008.

A Reuters reporter saw masked police officers firing tear gas and water cannon, trying to disperse some 2,000 protesters who had taken to the streets in rallies organised by opposition political parties. Ambulances attended to injured protesters. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Matt Robinson)