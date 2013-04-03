Kosovo receives two bids for telecom operator PTK

* Telecom sale vital to top up state coffers

* Previous attempt to sell PTK collapsed

* Company is Kosovo’s most profitable

PRISTINA, April 3 (Reuters) - Kosovo has had two bids for a 75-percent stake in telecom operator PTK, the government said on Wednesday, after an earlier attempt to sell the country’s most profitable company collapsed in a corruption scandal.

Economy Minister Besim Beqaj said one bid was submitted by a consortium of Germany’s ACP Axos Capital Gmbh and U.S.-based Najafi Companies in partnership with British Telecom, and another by Lebanese M1 International Ltd.

Beqaj gave no other details on the bids or when a winner might be announced.

“When we open the offers, the criteria is very simple, the biggest financial offer will win,” he told a news conference.

The last attempt to sell PTK ended in failure in 2011 after a corruption scandal involving senior company officials.

The current tender was delayed twice after bidders asked for more time to line up financial backing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank group.

The Balkan state, which gained independence from Serbia in 2008, plans to retain a 25-percent stake in PTK for at least five years. It is relying on the sale to top up state coffers.

The International Monetary Fund has warned the government it would be unable to start building a new motorway linking Kosovo to neighbouring Macedonia without first privatising PTK.

The company has more than one million mobile subscribers, another 100,000 landline customers and provides internet and cable TV services. The sale does not include its postal arm.

The company paid 45 million euros in dividends to the government last year. In 2010, the government said it hoped to make 300-600 million euros ($388-777 million) from the sale but has not provided a more recent estimate. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Aleksandar Vasovic)