Seoul shares end down, dragged lower by Samsung Elec

* KOSPI loses steam after opening higher

* Samsung Elec shares down 3.72 pct on profit-taking

* Shipbuilders rise after Merkel’s supportive comments for euro

* Kumho Tire up as strike ends; KAI falls on lack of bid interest

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - South Korean shares finished lower on Friday, weighed down by a heavy sell-off in Samsung Electronics as investors took profits after a recent rally.

But Europe-sensitive shipbuilders were boosted by supportive comments from Germany about the region’s debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.58 percent at 1,946.54 points after opening up 0.31 percent on Friday.

“The KOSPI took a breather from its short-term, sharp gains, and will remain rangebound next week around the 1,950-point level,” Kim Joo-hyung, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities said.

Foreign investors continued to underpin the market, picking up a net 345.2 billion won ($304.42 million) worth of shares to set a ninth-day buying streak. In contrast, institutional and retail investors continued to dump shares.

“The recent relief rally has come to end, and investors are taking profits amid a lack of signs that the global economy is regaining momentum,” said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

“A technical correction will continue next week, but policy hopes in Europe and the United States may keep shares rangebound,” he said.

Shares in Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s most valuable firm, ended down 3.72 percent to its lowest closing level since Aug. 7.

Shipbuilders rose after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s declarations to do whatever was necessary to save the euro were “completely in line” with the approach taken by European leaders.

Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 3.11 percent, while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gained 1.46 percent.

Kumho Tire rebounded and rallied 3.63 percent after its workers agreed to return to work on Friday following a one-day strike.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) slid 3.09 percent after Korean Air Lines Co was the only bidder to submit a letter of intent for a stake in the South Korea’s sole aircraft maker on Thursday.

Korean Air Lines, South Korea’s biggest carrier, fell 2.68 percent.

Move on day -0.58 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +6.62 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1133.9500 Korean won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)