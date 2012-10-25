India's Kotak Mahindra says retail credit quality may deteriorate

MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Private-sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank could see a deterioration in the credit quality of its retail loan book, going forward, its chief financial officer said.

Indian private sector banks have posted robust growth in recent quarters, although worsening asset quality and rising debt restructuring remain serious challenges for the sector.

Earlier on Thursday, Kotak said September quarter net profit rose 16 percent from a year ago to 5.02 billion rupees. The ratio of net non-performing loans to net advances rose to 0.63 percent from 0.46 a year earlier.