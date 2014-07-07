Abu Dhabi's ADIA sells shares worth $70 mln in India's Kotak Mahindra

MUMBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds, sold 4.21 billion rupees ($70.2 million) worth of shares in India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in stock market deals on Monday, exchange data showed.

ADIA sold about 4.8 million shares at 874.55 rupees a piece, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange. Kotak Mahindra shares ended down 1.3 percent at 870.90 rupees, while the main Mumbai market index rose 0.5 percent.