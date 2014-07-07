FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's ADIA sells shares worth $70 mln in India's Kotak Mahindra
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's ADIA sells shares worth $70 mln in India's Kotak Mahindra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds, sold 4.21 billion rupees ($70.2 million) worth of shares in India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in stock market deals on Monday, exchange data showed.

ADIA sold about 4.8 million shares at 874.55 rupees a piece, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange. Kotak Mahindra shares ended down 1.3 percent at 870.90 rupees, while the main Mumbai market index rose 0.5 percent.

$1 = 60.0125 Indian Rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.