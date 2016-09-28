ING selling Kotak Mahindra stake worth $300 mln - term sheet

MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company ING Group is selling a $300 million stake in Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in a block trade on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal has an upsize option of up to $550 million, according to the term sheet, an informal paper with the deal terms for market participants. The contents of the term sheet were separately confirmed by a source with direct knowledge.

ING is selling the shares in a price range of 774.50 rupees to 782.30 rupees apiece. Ahead of the news, Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 782.30 rupees in Mumbai trading on Wednesday.

An ING spokesman was not immediately available for a comment, while a Kotak Mahindra spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Manoj Rawal and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Adrian Croft)