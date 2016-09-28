FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ING selling Kotak Mahindra stake worth $300 mln - term sheet
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

ING selling Kotak Mahindra stake worth $300 mln - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company ING Group is selling a $300 million stake in Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in a block trade on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal has an upsize option of up to $550 million, according to the term sheet, an informal paper with the deal terms for market participants. The contents of the term sheet were separately confirmed by a source with direct knowledge.

ING is selling the shares in a price range of 774.50 rupees to 782.30 rupees apiece. Ahead of the news, Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 782.30 rupees in Mumbai trading on Wednesday.

An ING spokesman was not immediately available for a comment, while a Kotak Mahindra spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Manoj Rawal and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.