India's Kotak Mahindra Q1 profit down 56 pct on provisioning costs

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank, India’s fourth-biggest private sector lender by assets, said quarterly net profit fell 56 percent, hurt by significant provisioning costs related to its acquisition of ING Vysya Bank.

Net profit dropped to 1.89 billion rupees ($29.52 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30 from 4.29 billion rupees a year earlier, Kotak said in a statement on Thursday.

The company accounted for 3.05 billion rupees in provisions and contingencies during the quarter, up sharply from 139.9 million rupees a year ago.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.31 percent in the June quarter compared with 1.85 percent in the March quarter.

In November last year, Kotak bought smaller rival ING Vysya Bank in a record Indian deal for the sector. The banks’ operations were combined effective April 1. ($1 = 64.0200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)