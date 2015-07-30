FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Kotak Mahindra Q1 profit down 56 pct on provisioning costs
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

India's Kotak Mahindra Q1 profit down 56 pct on provisioning costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank, India’s fourth-biggest private sector lender by assets, said quarterly net profit fell 56 percent, hurt by significant provisioning costs related to its acquisition of ING Vysya Bank.

Net profit dropped to 1.89 billion rupees ($29.52 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30 from 4.29 billion rupees a year earlier, Kotak said in a statement on Thursday.

The company accounted for 3.05 billion rupees in provisions and contingencies during the quarter, up sharply from 139.9 million rupees a year ago.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.31 percent in the June quarter compared with 1.85 percent in the March quarter.

In November last year, Kotak bought smaller rival ING Vysya Bank in a record Indian deal for the sector. The banks’ operations were combined effective April 1. ($1 = 64.0200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.