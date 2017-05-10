India's Kotak Mahindra to launch $867 mln share sale as early as this week - IFR

MUMBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd plans to launch a qualified institutional placement of shares to raise about 56 billion rupees ($867 million) as early as this week, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the plans.

Kotak Mahindra's investment banking arm, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are leading the transaction, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

The bank on Tuesday received shareholder approval to sell up to 62 million shares, worth about 56 billion rupees based on that day's closing price.

A Kotak Mahindra spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 64.5900 Indian rupees) (Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)