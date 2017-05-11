India's Kotak Mahindra to raise up to $901 mln via QIP - IFR

MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is looking to raise as much as 58 billion rupees ($901.11 million) through a qualified institutional placement, a term sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, showed.

The bank has set a price range of 930-936 rupees with a floor price of 913.24 rupees, according to the term sheet.

Kotak Mahindra's investment banking arm, along with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are leading the transaction.