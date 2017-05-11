FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kotak Mahindra to raise up to $901 mln via QIP - IFR
May 11, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 3 months ago

India's Kotak Mahindra to raise up to $901 mln via QIP - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is looking to raise as much as 58 billion rupees ($901.11 million) through a qualified institutional placement, a term sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, showed.

The bank has set a price range of 930-936 rupees with a floor price of 913.24 rupees, according to the term sheet.

Kotak Mahindra's investment banking arm, along with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are leading the transaction.

$1 = 64.3650 Indian rupees Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan; Writing by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Vyas Mohan

