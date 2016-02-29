Shareholder in Kotak Mahindra Bank launches up to $300 mln stake sale

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An unnamed foreign shareholder has launched an up to $300 million share sale in Indian private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
The shares are being sold in a range of 611.34 rupees to 636.55 rupees apiece, according to the term sheet.
Kotak Mahindra shares were priced at 630.40 rupees($9.24) at Monday’s close on India’s National Stock Exchange.
The bank did respond immediately to an emailed request for comment outside business hours.
($1 = 68.1998 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Goodman