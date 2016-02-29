FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder in Kotak Mahindra Bank launches up to $300 mln stake sale
#India Top News
February 29, 2016 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Shareholder in Kotak Mahindra Bank launches up to $300 mln stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank poses for a picture at the company's corporate office in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An unnamed foreign shareholder has launched an up to $300 million share sale in Indian private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

The shares are being sold in a range of 611.34 rupees to 636.55 rupees apiece, according to the term sheet.

Kotak Mahindra shares were priced at 630.40 rupees($9.24) at Monday’s close on India’s National Stock Exchange.

The bank did respond immediately to an emailed request for comment outside business hours.

($1 = 68.1998 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
