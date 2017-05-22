MUMBAI May 22 Uday Kotak, the billionaire head
of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1
percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on
Monday, complying with a central bank order to cut his holding.
The Reserve Bank of India asked Kotak to lower his holding
in the bank to 30 percent by end-June, 20 percent by
end-December next year, and to 15 percent by March 31, 2020.
On Monday, Kotak sold 18 million shares in the lender for
16.87 billion rupees ($261 million), lowering his ownership of
the bank to 29.79 percent, according to a regulatory filing. bit.ly/2q2wi3b
In March, Kotak sold an about 1.5 percent stake in the bank
to Canada's two largest pension funds - Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) and Caisse de depot et placement du
Quebec (CDPQ).
Earlier this month, the bank raised about $900 million by
selling new shares to funds, diluting Kotak's holding further.
Ahead of the deal on Monday, Kotak owned 30.74 percent of
the lender.
Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank, which has the third-highest
market capitalisation among India's banks, closed 0.4 percent
higher at 941.25 rupees on Monday.
($1 = 64.5450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)