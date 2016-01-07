FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KPC Pharmaceuticals to sell 60 pct stake in unit
January 7, 2016 / 1:53 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KPC Pharmaceuticals to sell 60 pct stake in unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - KPC Pharmaceuticals :

* Says to sell 60 percent stake in its wholly-owned unit, which is engaged in doctor online interactive platform operation, to Wang for 1.8 million yuan

* Says four people including Wang intend to inject 3 million yuan in the target company, increasing its registered capital to 6 million yuan from 3 million yuan

* Says after that, the company will hold 20 percent stake, Wang will hold 35 percent and other three people will hold 39 percent, 3 percent, 3 percent respectively

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2v6RrM

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

