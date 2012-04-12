FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPI seeks diesel for Milazzo plant amid maintenance
April 12, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

KPI seeks diesel for Milazzo plant amid maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) has closed a tender to buy 10 ppm diesel for May and June for delivery to its Milazzo refinery in Italy during planned maintenance work, a trade source said on Thursday.

The company is expected to release the result of the tender to buy six cargoes as early as later on Thursday.

The Milazzo refinery, 50-50 owned by KPI and Eni, will undergo planned maintenance for about four weeks in May, shutting about half the crude processing capacity and reducing diesel output, trade sources said earlier this week.

The refinery has capacity to process about 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

KPI could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

