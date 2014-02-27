FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPMG International names John Veihmeyer new global chairman
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 9:47 PM / in 4 years

KPMG International names John Veihmeyer new global chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - KPMG International, the world’s fourth-largest accounting and consulting network, said its U.S. firm’s chief executive, John Veihmeyer, will become the group’s next global chairman.

He will succeed Michael Andrew, who has held the job since May 2011 and is retiring after being diagnosed with a serious medical condition to focus on his recovery, KPMG said in a statement on Thursday.

The change will take effect when Veihmeyer’s appointment is ratified, which is expected at the March meeting of senior partners, a spokesman said.

Veihmeyer has been chairman and CEO of KPMG’s U.S. firm since 2010. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, he is a member of the Business Roundtable, the U.S.-India Business Council and the Business-Higher Education Forum.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.