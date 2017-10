MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Auditing firm KPMG said on Tuesday it was never made aware of a derivatives deal between Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Japanese bank Nomura that is triggering a loss of at least 220 million euros in the Italian bank’s 2012 accounts.

In a statement, KPMG said it had not received any documents related to the 2009 deal.