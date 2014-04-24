FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-KPMG partner London gets 14 months for insider trading
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 8:18 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-KPMG partner London gets 14 months for insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Scott London, a former senior partner at the accounting firm KPMG LLP, was sentenced by a federal judge in Los Angeles on Thursday to 14 months in prison for insider trading.

The defendant, 51, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge George Wu. He was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

London’s sentence is shorter than the three-year term sought by prosecutors. His lawyer had requested probation.

“It seemed like a fair sentence,” London’s lawyer, Harland Braun, said in an interview. “He has given up an enormous amount, in terms of his career and the public disgrace. When he was confronted by the FBI, he protected KPMG and his clients by fully cooperating immediately.”

The case is U.S. v. London, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 13-cr-00379. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Ronald Grover in New York; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.