MOVES-KPMG hires Rob Clayton as insurance tax team partner
August 17, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-KPMG hires Rob Clayton as insurance tax team partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Accounting and consulting firm KPMG appointed Rob Clayton as an insurance tax team partner, effective Oct. 1.

Clayton will lead the company’s tax relationships with groups in the insurance sector and will focus on the general insurance market in the short term, KPMG said on Monday.

Clayton, who previously worked at KPMG from October 1998 to September 2001, was most recently group tax director at Friends Life. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

