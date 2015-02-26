FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-KPMG names William O'Mara global head of audit
February 26, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-KPMG names William O'Mara global head of audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Audit, tax and accounting firm KPMG appointed William O‘Mara as global head of audit, effective March 1.

He succeeds Larry Bradley who led the practice since 2013, the company said.

O‘Mara is a senior audit partner and has served as the global lead partner for several of the firm’s clients.

He will serve on the KPMG global management team under Chairman John Veihmeyer.

Bradley will assume responsibilities as the global lead partner for one of KPMG’s largest industrial audit clients. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
