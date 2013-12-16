FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPMG says UK profit up 27 percent
December 16, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

KPMG says UK profit up 27 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Auditor KPMG said on Monday full-year profits from its British subsidiary increased 27 percent, while revenue remained almost flat, as audit and advisory services performed strongly.

Profit for the financial year ending Sept. 30 was 455 million pounds ($740.64 million), with revenue up 0.4 percent at 1.8 billion pounds.

KPMG said some of the profits would be used to improve and increase its services in the UK, where the firm plans to invest 450 million pounds over the next three years.

“We have ambitious plans to build on 2013’s successes in cyber security and infrastructure, amongst others, and drive growth with additional strategic investments,” Simon Collins, UK chairman of KPMG, said in a statement.

