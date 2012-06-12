FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Pressure mounts on KPN, Slim buys shares again
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 6:48 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Pressure mounts on KPN, Slim buys shares again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s mobile phone giant America Movil said on Tuesday it had purchased another 8 million shares in Dutch telecoms provider KPN, as it seeks to pressure shareholders to accept its bid for a bigger share in the firm.

The acquisition, which boosts America Movil’s holding in the European firm to 7.86 percent, was made in three separate transactions, and was the second purchase that it has announced this week. On Monday, America Movil said it had acquired 6 million KPN shares.

Slim launched an offer last month for up to 27.7 percent of KPN. The offer, which pays 8 euros per share tendered, is valid through June 27, but could be extended.

