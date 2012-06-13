FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-America Movil raises stake in KPN to 8.12 pct
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-America Movil raises stake in KPN to 8.12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 13 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s cell phone giant America Movil said on Wednesday that it has boosted its stake in Dutch telecom KPN to 8.12 percent, the third such increase this week.

The company bought another 3.7 million ordinary shares in KPN as Slim pressures shareholders to accept his bid for a bigger stake in the Dutch company.

Slim launched an offer last month for up to 27.7 percent of KPN, paying 8 euros per share tendered. Except for a share purchase announced on May 31, which did not mention a figure, the entrepreneur has raised KPN stock in the market at a lower price than the outstanding tender offer.

America Movil recently disclosed it also owns 4.1 percent in Telekom Austria.

With little left to buy in Latin America, the world’s richest man has turned his attention to Europe, where the economic crisis made companies vulnerable to acquisitions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.