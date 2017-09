AMSTERDAM, July 29 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN’s main shareholder America Movil has ended a cooperation deal between the two firms as well as a second “standstill” agreement whose cancellation would allow the Mexican company to increase its KPN stake to more than 30 percent, KPN said on Monday.

America Movil has been considering whether to back KPN’s proposed sale of KPN’s German unit to Spain’s Telefonica , a major rival of America Movil in Latin America.