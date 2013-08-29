FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-KPN foundation intervenes to block America Movil offer for KPN
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-KPN foundation intervenes to block America Movil offer for KPN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling to America from American in headline)

AMSTERDAM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - An independent foundation with the power to block America Movil’s proposed 7.2 billion-euro offer for KPN said on Thursday it has intervened to safeguard the interests of the Dutch telecoms group’s various stakeholders.

The foundation said it had exercised an option to buy Class B preference shares in KPN and, as a result, had “almost 50 percent of the number of issued and voting shares”.

“The foundation has intervened in this way in order to safeguard the interests of KPN and its stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, trade unions and Dutch society more generally,” it said, adding that these interests were at risk because América Móvil had not consulted with KPN before announcing its intention to make a takeover offer. (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.