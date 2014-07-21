KPN makes former Dutch finance minister CFO

AMSTERDAM, July 21 (Reuters) - Dutch fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operator KPN said on Monday it would appoint former Dutch finance minister and tech start-up entrepreneur Jan Kees de Jager its new chief financial officer.

It said De Jager, an outspoken fiscal hawk during the Eurozone periphery debt crisis when he was finance minister from 2010-2012, would take up his post on August 15.

“Jan Kees combines extensive financial experience with operational leadership in the technology sector,” said Jos Streppel, chairman of KPN’s supervisory board, in a statement.

Between 1992 and 2007, De Jager held leading positions at ISM eCompany, an electronic commerce business, which he co-founded. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)