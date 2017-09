AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV : * Press release: kpn notes américa móvil’s intention to launch public offer * Kpn says board and supervisory board were informed in advance and will

carefully consider américa móvil’s intended offer * Kpn says will consider the continuity of kpn and the interests of all

stakeholders, including all shareholders * Says will explore all strategic options open to kpn