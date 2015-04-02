FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN boss agrees to relinquish $460,000 bonus
April 2, 2015 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

KPN boss agrees to relinquish $460,000 bonus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Dutch telecoms company KPN said on Thursday he would give up a 425,000 euro ($460,000) bonus following protests by the company’s labour unions.

Eelco Blok had received the special payment as part of his 2014 remuneration, as a reward for completing the sale of the company’s German operating arm E-Plus to Telefonica Deutschland .

His base pay was 858,000 euros, with a total package of bonuses and pension contributions of 2.09 million euros.

In a letter published Thursday by the company, Blok said that during discussions over a new collective labour contract “the unions made my pay part of the negotiations”.

“These talks should not be about me but the future of KPN,” he added.

KPN is shedding 2,000 jobs in the 2014-2016 period. It employs around 27,000.

$1 = 0.9182 euros Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Pravin Char

