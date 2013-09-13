FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN picks interim CFO as holds talks with America Movil
September 13, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

KPN picks interim CFO as holds talks with America Movil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN , the subject of a takeover bid by Mexico’s America Movil, appointed Steven van Schilfgaarde as interim chief financial officer on Friday after Eric Hageman unexpectedly quit earlier this week.

KPN said the Supervisory Board intends to appoint a permanent successor in due course. Van Schilfgaarde, who was interim CFO from January to September 2012 and more recently was head of KPN’s IT Solutions business, had planned to quit next month.

“Steven van Schilfgaarde planned to leave KPN per 1 October 2013 so I am glad that he will extend his commitment to KPN. With his appointment as interim CFO we have secured the support from an experienced finance executive,” Chief Executive Eelco Block said in a statement.

